A look at what’s being done for water-starved Karachi

Karachi’s total water demand is 1,100 million gallons per day (MGD), but only half of the requirement, which is 550 MGD, is being met by the city’s two water sources — the Hub Dam and the Indus River.



The city has a sanctioned quota to receive 650 MGD from the Indus River and 100 MGD from the Hub Dam. But the process is not as simple as it sounds as Karachi receives less than the sanctioned quota.

To meet the shortfall, the provincial government introduced two water projects: a scheme that is fully funded by the provincial government, and another one that is to be constructed under a Public-Private Partnership.

Then there is the K IV project, which can provide up to 650 MGD, but only if it sees the light of the day.

But there are several complications. So, even if the projects materialise, the city will still be short of water requirements.

