16-year-old Eisha Sajid aiming to scale Broad Peak

Naila Kiani, Samina Baig aim to become first Pakistani women to scale world's second highest peak.

Eisha Sajid starts her expedition on Broad Peak.

Eisha will surpass Shehroze Kashif as youngest climber if she successfully scales Broad Peak.

KARACHI: Eyeing to reach new heights, Pakistani female climbers are moving forward towards their goals on different peaks of over 8,000 metres.

Naila Kiani and Samina Baig are currently on K2 and aiming to become the first Pakistani women to scale the second highest peak of the world at 8,611m while 16-year-old Eisha Sajid is eyeing to scale the Broad Peak to become the youngest climber to scale an eight-thousander inside Pakistan.

Naila, a Dubai-based Pakistani, confirmed to Geo News via satellite communication that she has reached camp two on K2 and will move towards camp three on Wednesday.

She also confirmed that Samina is ahead of her and has already reached camp three.

“We are staying just above camp two and a little below the lower C3 and will move further tomorrow,” she said.

Naila hoped for her summit by July 22 or 23.

She added that whoever reaches on top — either her or Samina — it will be an honor for Pakistan that first time a Pakistani woman has managed to scale K2.

Karrar Haider, secretary of Alpine Club of Pakistan, added that Naila is accompanied by Sirbaz Ali and Wajid Nagri.



Meanwhile, a young and first-timer, 16-year-old Eisha has also started her expedition on Broad Peak.

The young mountaineer, who is on her first ever attempt, is currently on camp one after completing C2 rotation.

“We are currently at camp one and will leave for camp two tomorrow Inshaallah,” she posted on her Instagram account.

If Eisha manages to successfully scale the Broad Peak, she will surpass Shehroze Kashif as youngest climber to summit an eight-thousander in Pakistan. Shehroze was 17 when he summitted the same mountain in 2019.

The 8,051m high Broad Peak is 12th highest mountain in the world.

“The trek towards base camp was just a minor challenge that I had to face. The real challenge is yet to come. I have to admit I’m a little nervous, but more than that, I’m excited to finally get up there,” she had posted earlier from the basecamp.

Her mentor Sajid Sadpara said that it was good to see young climbers coming towards mountaineering and he was happy to guide Eisha.

He termed Eisha and her family as role model for all the aspiring climbers.