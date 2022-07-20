K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it top 10 Netflix most watched series

K-Drama "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" does wonders with its ratings as it continues to be on the top of Netflix's 10 most watched non-English series following the second week of its launch.



First aired on 29 June by a fresh entertainment channel ENA, the drama revolves around an enthusiastic lawyer named Woo Young-woo with autism spectrum disorder who deals with different cases and encounters many people while working at a law firm. The King's Affection lead actor Park Eun Bin did justice with the role as she continues to get praise for her wholesome portrayal of Woo's autism

According to the statistics from the streaming platform, the logging viewer hours for "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" raised from 23.9million to 45.5million in the week of July 11 to July 17, which are considered to be remarkable numbers as the show just lines up behind the two most popular Netflix series: Resident Evil which was streamed for 72.6million hours and Stranger Things Season 4 which was streamed for 102.3 million hours.

With 0.9 per cent viewership for the first episode, the show made its way to the top of the list by achieving a rating of 9.6 per cent for its sixth episode which aired on July 14. It is currently the most talked about television show in Korea and the most watched show on Netflix Korea.

Other Kdramas listed in the chart enlist "Alchemy of Souls" which is ranked fifth followed by " Remarriage and Desires" being ranked eighth and "She Would Never Know" on ninth.