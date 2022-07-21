VIDEO: Neil Armstrong's footprints still visible on moon after 53 years

Video from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter shows the astronauts' tracks. — Screengrab via Twitter

The United States National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has revealed a fascinating video which zooms in on the surface of the moon showing Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's footprints, still visible after 53 years.

"Today marks the anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing," NASA said in their tweet.

July 20th being the International Moon Day, NASA reminded the world of the Apollo 11 mission recalling how it was the first time humans stepped on a surface other than earth.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter recorded the clip. It has been exploring the moon since 2009 and has sent back 1.4 petabytes of data - more than any other mission ever has.

On August 29, NASA plans to launch the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft.



