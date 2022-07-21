 
Thursday Jul 21 2022
Amanda Seyfried 'still upset' over losing Wicked role to Ariana Grande

Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Amanda Seyfried recently spoke up about losing Glinda’s role in movie adaptation of Wicked to Ariana Grande.

According to PEOPLE, the Dear John star recalled the day when she was auditioned for the good witch role in the forthcoming movie adaptation.

When asked about the wildest thing she’s ever done for a role, the Chloe actress pointed out how she gave her all for the Wicked’s role even though she was “playing the hardest role” in her life at that moment.

“Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth on the weekends, I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked because I wanted it that much that I was like, ‘You know what? Yeah, I have to play the last scene of The Dropout on Tuesday. I'll give my Sunday to you,'” she revealed.

“I literally bent over backwards while playing the hardest role of my life,” noted the 36-year-old.

The Mean Girls alum added, “I have dreams that I am still auditioning for Wicked.”

Even though she lost the role, Seyfried said the experience “taught” her tremendously.

“I think it also taught me how far I have come as a singer, which I really wanted to prove. I was like, I need to be better. I need to do better. So, whatever comes next in terms of musicals, I am finally prepared,” mentioned the Mamma Mia star.

Meanwhile, Grande’s casting as Glinda in the movie adaptation was reportedly disclosed in November last year.

