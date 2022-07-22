 
Selena Gomez gives THIS hilarious response when nana asks about ‘that guy’

Selena Gomez treated her fans with a candid blooper, which has taken the internet by storm.

The Wolves singer posted a short clip while filming a makeup tutorial when she got caught by her Nana, who interrupted the video with a saucy question.


In the video clip, shared on Rare Beauty TikTok account, the Who Says singer, 30, was seen doing a makeup tutorial with her Rare Beauty products.

As she started to do her lipliner in the camera, an off-camera voice (Gomez’s nana) asked, "So how did you end it with that guy?"

The question left the Good For You singer stunned as she remained attentive not to spill her secrets in front of an on-camera audience.

She awkwardly responded, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second," and then attempted to continue filming her lip routine.

Although, she failed to control her laugh. She captioned the candid moment, "Thanks, Nana."

The Only Murders in the Building star also posted the clip to her own TikTok account, with the caption, "I have no words."

Fans commented on her post, "nana with the TEA." Meanwhile, another wrote, "WE ALL WANT TO KNOW."

