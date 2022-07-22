 
world
Who is Sania Mirza's world?

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/mirzasaniar
Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, posted an Instagram picture with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, with the caption saying Izhaan is "her world".

Sania normally posts pictures of her spending time with her three-year-old, which her fans swoon over.

The comments under the pictures are filled with red hearts and fans calling her son “handsome” and “cute” while others praise Sania for being a “super mother”.

Earlier, Sania also took to Instagram to share her love for Izhaan.

“One of the most challenging things as a working mother is to stay away from him,” the Tweet said. “When you come back home to this, how can life not be perfect? More importantly, how can I not be grateful” followed by a puppy eye and heart emoji. 

The tweet linked to an Instagram picture of her cuddling Izhaan in a blanket.

Sania welcomed her son in 2018 with her husband and Pakistani cricketer, Shoaib Malik.

