Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘wiping out Firm’ with ‘woke’ plots

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly trying to ‘wipe out’ the entire monarchy amid rumoured attempts to establish a ‘woke’ alternative within the US.

This comes following news of Netflix airing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary alongside The Crown.

This accusation comes amid a slew of backlash over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary release, simultaneously with The Crown.

Pointing out the irony within the reports, royal author and biographer Angela Levin blasted Prince Harry for trying to ‘wipe out’ his own flesh and blood.

According to Express UK, Ms Levin said, “More proof that Harry and Meghan want to run a woke alternate Royal family that would wipe out the one we have already.”

“Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post,” she also shot back.

There was also a sarcastic dig over Meghan’s rumoured political ambitions, “Of course wih Meghan also as President in the USA.”