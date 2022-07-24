 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘wiping out Firm’ with ‘woke’ plots

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘wiping out Firm’ with ‘woke’ plots
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘wiping out Firm’ with ‘woke’ plots

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly trying to ‘wipe out’ the entire monarchy amid rumoured attempts to establish a ‘woke’ alternative within the US.

This comes following news of Netflix airing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's documentary alongside The Crown

This accusation comes amid a slew of backlash over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary release, simultaneously with The Crown.

Pointing out the irony within the reports, royal author and biographer Angela Levin blasted Prince Harry for trying to ‘wipe out’ his own flesh and blood.

According to Express UK, Ms Levin said, “More proof that Harry and Meghan want to run a woke alternate Royal family that would wipe out the one we have already.”

“Time to lose their titles and for Harry his Counsellor of State post,” she also shot back.

There was also a sarcastic dig over Meghan’s rumoured political ambitions, “Of course wih Meghan also as President in the USA.”

More From Entertainment:

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’
Margot Robbie says Barbie shouldn’t be accused of being ‘dumb blonde’

Margot Robbie says Barbie shouldn’t be accused of being ‘dumb blonde’

Adele sets new dates for her postponed Las Vegas Residency: Report

Adele sets new dates for her postponed Las Vegas Residency: Report
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case
Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’

Kate Moss sheds light on Johnny Depp testimony: ‘Had to come clean’
Jennifer Garner welcomes Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez into family after wedding

Jennifer Garner welcomes Ben Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez into family after wedding
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in desperate need of money’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘in desperate need of money’
How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands

How BLACKPINK is acing the fashion game among K-Pop girl bands
Ben Affleck takes a nap on boat ride during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck takes a nap on boat ride during Paris honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Better Call Saul: who is Julia Clark Downs?

Better Call Saul: who is Julia Clark Downs?
Prince Harry's pants go on sale

Prince Harry's pants go on sale

Name of Kate Middleton's niece revealed

Name of Kate Middleton's niece revealed

Latest

view all