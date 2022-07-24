 
sports
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
SDSports desk

Sania Mirza's cute yet basic look leaves fans awestruck

By
SDSports desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar
Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who keeps her followers engaged with her fashion photos and funny Reels on Instagram, has once again shared an update. 

Sania, who is also the wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, shared a Reel in which she could be seen jumping on a famous transition trend with the audio: "And why aren't you in uniform?"

In the video, the star player could be seen wearing a robe with her hair tied into a messy bun and later all dressed up in a cute outfit. 

In the video, the 35-year-old could be seen wearing a white turtle neck with pastel blue trousers. 

To complete her look, Sania tied her hair into a low ponytail and simple earrings.

The video received many views and more than 15,000 likes. Take a look at the comments: 

"So cute," wrote a user. 

"Looking perfect," wrote another one. 

Some called her "lovely" and "beautiful".

One of the users said: "Hahahaha, truly everything awesome."

