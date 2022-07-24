 
Sindh govt announces public holiday due to rain in Karachi on Monday

  • Murtaza Wahab says Sindh CM Shah took decision after holding consultations on situation.
  • Says there will be a public holiday in Hyderabad too.
  • Says notification regarding the public holiday will be issued shortly.

KARACHI: In view of the heavy rains in Karachi and its aftermath in the form of urban flooding, the Sindh Government has decided to announce a public holiday on Monday, July 25.

Taking to Twitter, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote that aside from Karachi, there will be a public holiday in Hyderabad too because of the rains. 

"Due to heavy rainfall which is expected to continue even tomorrow, Sindh Government has decided to declare Monday, the 25th of July as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad Divisions," tweeted Wahab.

The spokesperson said that a notification regarding the public holiday will be issued shortly.

Earlier, the provincial government spokesperson, who is also the KMC administrator, had said that the government is aware of the situation that has emerged after the rains that hit the province and added that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will take a decision after holding consultations on the situation.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday released rainfall data of Karachi, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 86.5mm, was recorded in Quaidabad.

Following Quaidabad, Saddar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed areas of the port city recorded 62mm of rain, respectively. 

On the other hand, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor and Keamari recorded 54mm of rainfall, while Orangi Town recorded 49.5mm.

According to the Met Office, the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) recorded 44.3mm, North Karachi 39mm, Korangi 36.4mm, Nazimabad 36mm, PAF Faisal Base 35.5mm, and Saadi Town 33.7mm of rain.

Gadap recorded 29.2mm, Gulshan Mimar 28.4mm, Old Airport 27mm, and Jinnah Terminal 26.4mm of rain.

Talking to Geo News, Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) chief meteorologist Sarfaraz said that the intensity of the rain is expected to increase in the evening. He maintained that most parts of the port city are likely to receive heavy rainfall in the evening/night.

“The intermittent showers are expected to continue till 12pm tomorrow,” forecast Sarfaraz, adding that the current spell of monsoon rain is likely to continue for the next three days.

He warned that the heavy falls may cause flooding and water logging in the city’s low-lying areas.

In a statement, the PMD warned: “Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, D.G.Khan, Sargodha, Multan, Muzaffargarh, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday (today) and Monday.”

