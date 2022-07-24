In pictures: How did Karachi look during second spell of rain?

Intermittent monsoon rains continued to batter parts of Karachi since last night. — Twitter/@karachiwaly90

Karachiites were delighted to wake up to the second spell of heavy rainfall, however, it soon created an unpleasant situation as rains caused urban flooding, making life paralysed for many.

The downpour caused the commuters to face obstacles while travelling as rainwater accumulated in several areas and entered shops and houses.

Intermittent monsoon rains continued to batter parts of Karachi since last night, submerging several low-lying areas of the port city.

Let's take look at how Karachi looked after heavy rainfall on Sunday.



