Pakistan terms Indian defence minister's allegations 'totally unacceptable'

An outside view of the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — Facebook//File

FO rejects Indian defence minister's comments on IOJK.

It says comments cannot alter reality of IOJK.

IOJK is an internationally recognised dispute, FO adds.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has completely rejected and strongly condemned the "unwarranted and totally unacceptable" comments made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in Jammu, the Foreign Office spokesperson said.

The minister, in his remarks, distorted the well-established historical facts about the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, while levelling baseless allegations and hurled threats against Pakistan, the FO statement read.

“This is not the first time that a senior Indian politician has tried to cast aspersions on the legitimate, indigenous and just freedom struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJK)," the Foreign Office said.

"However, provocative statements by Indian political figures cannot alter the reality of IOJK.”



The Foreign Office asked India to introspect as to why despite strict restrictions, New Delhi has not been able to deter Kashmiris from their aim of achieving freedom.

"India would be well advised to introspect as to why, despite imposing draconian laws, holding the entire valley under military siege for decades, imprisoning thousands of innocent Kashmiris and their true representatives and wanton killing of over 100,000 Kashmiris, India had not been able to smother the flame of freedom from the heart of Kashmiris."

The Foreign Office said India needs a reminder from history that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute that remains on the agenda of the United Nations and its solution lies in the implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It added that Pakistan will always continue to lend all possible support to the people of IOJK in their just struggle to attain their right to self-determination.

The Foreign Office also called upon the international community to take practical steps to stop India from the continuing brutalisation of the Kashmiri people and illegal attempts to change the demographic structure of IOJK.

