Monday Jul 25 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry help grieving family in Archie, Lilibet’s name

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have donated to a grieving family in their children Archie and Lilibet’s name
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made donations in their children Archie and Lilibet’s name to a family who is currently grieving the loss of their young son.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a joint $5,000 donation to the fundraiser set up for the Zajfen family from Los Angeles who recently lost their young son, with the mother, Kelly McKee Zajfen, announcing the tragic loss on her Instagram.

While it remains unclear what Harry and Meghan’s connection to the Zajfen family is, it is pertinent to note that Meghan’s ex-husband, Trever Engelson, also made a $1,000 donation to the page, suggesting that they may be old friends.

Kelly shared the news about her son in an Instagram post that read: “My sweet baby boy. My world is shattered into a million pieces. I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest.”

The GoFundMe page itself has been created by a friend, Kate Jefferson, on behalf of the Zajfen family, with the description saying: “My name is Kate and I’m raising funds for the Zajfen family so that they may grieve the loss of their sweet angel boy, George.”

