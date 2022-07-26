 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Meghan Markle 'clearly' married into royals because of 'status': Biographer

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Meghan Markle turned her back on the royal family after realising she could not win against Queen and the family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down from her duties as a senior royal in 2020, believed she could be 'number one royal'.

Royal biographer Tom Bower tells GB News: “We know the background and the motivation of a woman who clearly married into the Royal Family because she loved Harry, but also because she liked the status,” he said.

“And very quickly she discovered that she wasn’t going to get the status of number one, which is what she wanted.

“There is only one number one in the Royal Family, and the rest of the family is there to support the Queen.

“Meghan didn’t understand why she wasn’t in the spotlight and very quickly decided she would be better off in Hollywood", Bower claims.

The Duchess, who could not understand the hierarchical structure of the royal institution, eventually left for Hollywood with her British husband, adds the expert.

