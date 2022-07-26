 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Park named after former minister for minority affairs Shahbaz Bhatti in Canada

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown expressing his views while inaugurating Shahbaz Bhatti Park.— City of Brampton/ Twitter
Canadian city Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has named a park after former Pakistani minister for minority affairs Shahbaz Bhatti, who was assassinated in 2011 in the capital, Geo News reported.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown inaugurated the ‘Shahbaz Bhatti Park’ and honoured the services of the former Pakistani minister.

“Proud to officially open Shahbaz Bhatti Park in Brampton. A true symbol of religious freedom. We will never forget Shahbaz’s legacy, courage and sacrifice,” said Patrick Brown while delivering his speech.

The administration of Brampton city also paid tribute and lauded the efforts of Shahbaz Bhatti for interfaith harmony.

“This park honours his legacy, and serves as a reminder of the importance of interfaith harmony, acceptance and inclusivity within communities like Brampton,” the city administration said in a statement on Twitter.

Shahbaz Bhatti was the first Christian parliamentarian, who made his way to the National Assembly as federal minister in 2008 in PPP’s cabinet. However, in 2011 he was shot dead by unknown assailants in Islamabad.

Later, TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan) had accepted responsibility of the attack on Shahbaz Bhatti over an alleged blasphemy issue.   

