Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Meghan Markle 'rejected' powerful Donald Trump private invitation: Author

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Meghan Markle snubbed business tycoon Donald Trump's private invitation back in her acting days.

Author Tom Bower reveals how Meghan was serious about her work at Deal or No Deal and invested her time solely in reading scripts.

She "rejected" the invitation of Trump to "visit his golf courses", the author wrote.

"As ever in Hollywood, sexy young women attracted rich and powerful men.

"Among the visitors welcomed to the studio was Donald Trump.

"On the set between takes, the New York businessman handed out his card and invitations to visit his golf courses.

"Some girls accepted and would later say that Meghan not only rejected Trump but all the other invitations."

The biographer added: "Leyla Milani, one of the other girls, would assert that Meghan never went out after the shows, but read scripts for auditions."

