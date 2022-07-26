BTS J-Hope's solo Jack in the Box lands 17th position on US Billboard

J-Hope’s solo Jack in the Box climbed to 17th on US Billboard’s main album charts this week.

BTS’s rapper-dancer J-Hope’s first formal solo Jack in the Box placed 17th on the Billboard 200.

‘Jack in the Box’ having ten songs, Arson one of the two main tracks of the album, landed at 96th on the Hot 100 main singles chart.

The album also topped iTunes' top albums charts in 49 countries across the globe, upon its release on July 15.

J-Hope departed for US on Monday to perform at the annual Lollapalooza music festival at Grant Park in Chicago on July 31st.

J-Hope is the first Korean artist to headline a major United States festival.