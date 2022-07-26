 
pakistan
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Dua Zahra's 'husband' Zaheer, brother Shabbir granted extension in interim bail

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Police staff escorts Zaheer Ahmed arriving for a hearing at Sindh High Court premises in Karachi on Monday, June 06, 2022. — PPI
The prime suspect in the Dua Zahra "kidnapping" case, Zaheer Ahmed, was granted an extension in his interim pre-arrest bail on Tuesday along with his brother Shabbir.

Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (East) Rajesh Chandar Rajput held a hearing on pleas filed by the brothers for an extension in their bail Both were booked for the alleged abduction of the teenage girl.

Related items

Zaheer and Shabbir were produced in court by the police today under strict security arrangements.

A progress report in the case has not yet been submitted by the police and the suspects' counsels did not appear in court.

The court extended the bail of Zaheer and Shabbir till August 1, ordering for arguments to be given at the next hearing for confirmation or otherwise of bail.

Zaheer, brother get bail

An interim pre-arrest bail was granted to Zaheer and his brother on July 21, subject to furnishing a surety of Rs100,000 each.

The brothers were directed by the judge to join the investigation and July 26 was set as the date for the confirmation or otherwise of their interim bail.


