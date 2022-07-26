 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
‘Stranger Things' David Harbour thought ‘no one would watch the show’

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

‘Stranger Things' David Harbour thought ‘no one would watch the show’

David Harbour who stars in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, recently admitted that he thought the show would be a ‘disaster’.

During his appearance on The One Show, the star recalled that he, alongside crew members, thought people wouldn’t watch the series.

"I remember when we were shooting the first season. We were down in Atlanta, Netflix had given us a budget of about $20 and we thought…

"Halfway through, I remember my hair person coming up to me, about episode 4 we were shooting, and she said, 'I don't think it's going to work'.

"So by the time we wrapped, I thought we wouldn't get a second season, we'd be the first Netflix show ever to never get a second season. We thought no one would watch it, it was going to be a disaster."

Meanwhile, Natalia Dyer also told The Independent, “Nobody knew if it was going to get picked up again after we finished filming season one.”

“There was really an air of, 'We might never see each other again'."

"No one had any idea how successful the show would be," she continued. "There was no preparation – there couldn't have been, even if we'd known. It was a surprising and overwhelming shock. Then it was like, 'OK, this is how it is now'."

