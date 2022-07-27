Camilla puts on stylish display as she enjoys outing with Prince Charles

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall looked gorgeous as she rocked a beautiful blue jungle print dress during an outing to the 2022 Sandringham Flower Show with her husband Prince Charles on Wednesday.



Camilla's true smile was elevating her look. The Duchess paired the dress with a gold bracelet, priced at a whopping £3,950.

Prince Charles wife's bracelet has special meaning. Discussing the bracelet, Selfridges stated: "Feeling lucky? Well you will be with this Vintage Alhambra bracelet from Van Cleef & Arpels by your side.

"Designed with the brand’s first iconic Alhambra design – a four-leaf clover (that’s practically overflowing with luck) – each agate motif is bordered with delicate beading and linked on a fine cable chain.

"Handcrafted in yellow-gold, it will sit perfectly alongside the matching necklace while doubling your luck in the process…"

Camilla is winning hearts of British People and trying her best to gain popularity with her people friendly gesture to secure her future royal role.