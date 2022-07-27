 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Mel B opens up about receiving MBE: ‘I feel incredible’

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

Mel B recently shared what it’s like to receive MBE award for her services to domestic violence campaign in her latest media interaction.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girls member, who has also been a staunch supporter for women rights, spoke at the NFT art pre-launch for Fabio D'Andre's music video, Love Should Not Hurt.

Reflecting on the experience, the musician said, “It's not my award, it’s for the other survivors. The MBE was crazy to me. I know that Teresa [Parker] from Women’s Aid already knew about it behind the scenes but I didn't have a clue so when it happened, I was flabbergasted.”

The songstress elaborated, “But you would think to get an MBE it would be for the Spice Girls, like we won Ivor Novellos, but to get an award like this solely because of the work that I have done with the help of Teresa was incredible to me.”

“It’s really for all the people that support such an epidemic of a cause,” she added.

For the unversed, Mel left her ex-husband in 2017 after subjected to years of abuse. 

