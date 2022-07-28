Jayasuriya, Mendis spin Sri Lanka to series-levelling win over Pakistan

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews (C) celebrates with teammates after Sri Lanka won by 246 runs at the end of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 28, 2022. — AFP

GALLE: Sri Lanka spinners Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis snared nine wickets between them to help the hosts to a 246-run series-levelling victory against Pakistan on the fifth and final day of the second Test in Galle on Thursday.

Set a record target of 508 to try and win the two-Test series 2-0, Pakistan were bundled out for 261 in their second innings after resuming the day on 89-1.

Jayasuriya picked up 5-117 for his fourth five-wicket haul in only his third Test match. Mendis, who took five wickets in the first innings, provided able support by picking up four.

Captain Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan, who won the opening Test at the same venue by four wickets, with a resolute knock of 81.

More to follow...