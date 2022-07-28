Hilaria Baldwin shares adorable verbal exchange with son: Photo

Hilaria Baldwin recently had light-hearted verbal exchange with her four-year-old son Romeo on the pronunciation of “vegetables”.



On Wednesday, the yoga instructor turned to Instagram story and posted a photo of her along with her son lying on a couch.

In the story, Alec Bladwin's wife wrote that Romeo inquired the right way to pronounce “vegetables” to which she replied, “'Verduras o vegetales”.

However, her son said, “No in English”.

Hilaria told her son that he was already saying it in English.

“But I say: Vegeta-Balls... How do I not say ‘balls’?” he asked.

She responded, “Be proud of your own pronunciation... makes you you... speak freely...”

Hilaria lastly quipped, “You take after your mama and her own code-switching talk.”

Meanwhile, Hilaria was previously embroiled in scandal about faking her Spanish heritage, adding she “should have been clearer” about her connection to the Spanish culture.