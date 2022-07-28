KU finally gets its permanent vice-chancellor after three-year hiatus

Karachi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi. — Facebook/File

Sindh appoints Dr Khalid Iraqi as KU's VC.

Dr Iraqi has been appointed for four years.

He also served as university's acting VC.

KARACHI: Karachi University finally got its permanent vice chancellor (VC) after the post remained vacant for more than three years and acting VCs were appointed to overlook matters.

The Sindh Universities and Boards Department, in a notification, said the province's chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, has appointed Dr Khalid Iraqi to the top office — who also served as the acting VC.

Iraqi has been appointed for a four-year term under the Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act-2018, who was earlier removed on the orders of the Sindh High Court when he was serving as the acting vice chancellor — and the government had appointed Dr Nasira Khatoon in his place.

Following Dr Khatoon's appointment, the Sindh government constituted a search committee to finalise a name for the high-ranking office.

The committee received 13 applications, but it placed Dr Iraqi's name at the top, and today, the Sindh government issued a notification for his appointment.