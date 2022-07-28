 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Rana Javaid

KU finally gets its permanent vice-chancellor after three-year hiatus

By
Rana Javaid

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Karachi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi. — Facebook/File
Karachi University Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi. — Facebook/File

  • Sindh appoints Dr Khalid Iraqi as KU's VC. 
  • Dr Iraqi has been appointed for four years. 
  • He also served as university's acting VC. 

KARACHI: Karachi University finally got its permanent vice chancellor (VC) after the post remained vacant for more than three years and acting VCs were appointed to overlook matters. 

The Sindh Universities and Boards Department, in a notification, said the province's chief minister, Murad Ali Shah, has appointed Dr Khalid Iraqi to the top office — who also served as the acting VC. 

Iraqi has been appointed for a four-year term under the Universities and Institutes Laws (Amendment) Act-2018, who was earlier removed on the orders of the Sindh High Court when he was serving as the acting vice chancellor — and the government had appointed Dr Nasira Khatoon in his place.

Following Dr Khatoon's appointment, the Sindh government constituted a search committee to finalise a name for the high-ranking office. 

The committee received 13 applications, but it placed Dr Iraqi's name at the top, and today, the Sindh government issued a notification for his appointment. 

More From Pakistan:

Govt doubles down on demand seeking verdict on PTI's foreign funding case

Govt doubles down on demand seeking verdict on PTI's foreign funding case
JCP rejects CJP Bandial's nominees for Supreme Court elevation

JCP rejects CJP Bandial's nominees for Supreme Court elevation
FO rebuts reports about 'disavowing' SAPM Fatemi's trip to US

FO rebuts reports about 'disavowing' SAPM Fatemi's trip to US
Punjab Assembly passes no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Punjab Assembly passes no-confidence motion against deputy speaker
Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents

Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents
Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest 'pure fascism', claims Imran Khan

Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest 'pure fascism', claims Imran Khan
SHC disposes of plea against Aamir Liaquat's autopsy as parties reach consensus

SHC disposes of plea against Aamir Liaquat's autopsy as parties reach consensus
Relentless Balochistan rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes

Relentless Balochistan rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes
Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID, confirms Bilawal Bhutto

Ex-president Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for COVID, confirms Bilawal Bhutto
PDM's top brass meets after coalition suffers setback in Punjab

PDM's top brass meets after coalition suffers setback in Punjab
Shaniera Akram defends falling in love 'late' in life

Shaniera Akram defends falling in love 'late' in life
In pictures: Pakistan plants trees to cool off

In pictures: Pakistan plants trees to cool off

Latest

view all