 
pakistan
Thursday Jul 28 2022
By
Web Desk

SCO an important regional platform for development, connectivity: Bilawal

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jul 28, 2022

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. — Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. — Twitter/@BBhuttoZardari

  • Bilawal meets Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on sidelines of Council of Foreign Ministers of SCO.
  • Both review progress in bilateral relations, discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.
  • Bilawal emphasises that CPEC's development had reached new phase.

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Thursday said that Pakistan and China had complete convergence on fully leveraging Shanghai Cooperation Organisation as an important regional platform for development and connectivity.

Bilawal met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Council of Foreign Ministers meetings of the SCO. 

During the meeting, Bilawal and Wang reviewed the progress in bilateral relations and discussed regional and international issues of mutual interest. 

Referring to his meeting with the secretary general of the SCO in Islamabad, Bilawal reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the purposes and principles of the SCO and the "Shanghai Spirit".

Both sides reaffirmed their strong support for each other’s core interests and major concerns and commitment to deepening strategic communication including at the highest political level and practical cooperation.

The foreign minister expressed satisfaction at the frequent high-level interactions between the two sides which was a hallmark of the bilateral relations. 

He underscored that his third meeting with Wang reflected the importance attached by both sides to maintaining strategic communication, further deepening the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and advancing economic engagement for mutual benefit.

Bilawal further emphasised that the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor's (CPEC) development had reached a new phase, with increasing emphasis on high-quality development of industry, agriculture, IT, and science and technology, while ensuring tangible socio-economic benefits for the people.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, agreeing that peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital for regional development and prosperity. They also agreed that only a peaceful, stable and connected Afghanistan could act as a fulcrum for enhanced regional trade and connectivity.

The two foreign ministers agreed to maintain close coordination.

More From Pakistan:

NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members

NA speaker accepts resignations of 11 PTI members
Justice Isa demands public release of JCP's decision on judges' appointments

Justice Isa demands public release of JCP's decision on judges' appointments
We also know politics of making people change party positions: Maryam Nawaz

We also know politics of making people change party positions: Maryam Nawaz
KU finally gets its permanent vice-chancellor after three-year hiatus

KU finally gets its permanent vice-chancellor after three-year hiatus
Govt doubles down on demand seeking verdict on PTI's foreign funding case

Govt doubles down on demand seeking verdict on PTI's foreign funding case
JCP rejects CJP Bandial's nominees for Supreme Court elevation

JCP rejects CJP Bandial's nominees for Supreme Court elevation
FO rebuts reports about 'disavowing' SAPM Fatemi's trip to US

FO rebuts reports about 'disavowing' SAPM Fatemi's trip to US
Punjab Assembly approves tabling of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker

Punjab Assembly approves tabling of no-confidence motion against deputy speaker
Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents

Zaheer Ahmed's mother apologises to Dua Zahra's parents
Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest 'pure fascism', claims Imran Khan

Haleem Adil Sheikh's arrest 'pure fascism', claims Imran Khan
SHC disposes of plea against Aamir Liaquat's autopsy as parties reach consensus

SHC disposes of plea against Aamir Liaquat's autopsy as parties reach consensus
Relentless Balochistan rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes

Relentless Balochistan rains kill over 100, destroy thousands of homes

Latest

view all