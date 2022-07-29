‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

Candace Cameron Bure has left her fans wondering after the actress shared a cryptic message on social media.



The Fuller House alum, 46, shared Philippians 2:3 via her Instagram Stories Thursday amid JoJo Siwa feud which reads, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than ourselves.”

Cameron Bure called the “lesson” one that she is “continuing to learn.”

The Hallmark Channel actress previously shared a verse from Isaiah when Siwa, 19, called her the “rudest celebrity” she has ever met in a TikTok video Sunday.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” the verse reads.

Cameron Bure apologized to the So You Think You Can Dance judge Tuesday, describing a conversation she once had with Siwa while trying to figure out “where [the diss] came from.”

Earlier, Candace shared a video on Instagram to address JoJo’s allegation.

“Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained.

Candace said that Jojo assured her once again it wasn’t a huge issue with her now, but Candace continued to express her sorrow over the situation. “Please, no. Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way.