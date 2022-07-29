 
entertainment
Friday Jul 29 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 29, 2022

‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post
‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

Candace Cameron Bure has left her fans wondering after the actress shared a cryptic message on social media.

The Fuller House alum, 46, shared Philippians 2:3 via her Instagram Stories Thursday amid JoJo Siwa feud which reads, “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than ourselves.”

Cameron Bure called the “lesson” one that she is “continuing to learn.”

The Hallmark Channel actress previously shared a verse from Isaiah when Siwa, 19, called her the “rudest celebrity” she has ever met in a TikTok video Sunday.

“Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” the verse reads.

‘Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit’: Candace Cameron Bure shares cryptic post

Cameron Bure apologized to the So You Think You Can Dance judge Tuesday, describing a conversation she once had with Siwa while trying to figure out “where [the diss] came from.”

Earlier, Candace shared a video on Instagram to address JoJo’s allegation.

“Honestly I was shocked when I saw the TikTok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Candace explained.

Candace said that Jojo assured her once again it wasn’t a huge issue with her now, but Candace continued to express her sorrow over the situation. “Please, no. Especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way.

More From Entertainment:

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’

Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter hits back at JoJo Siwa: ‘Grow up’
Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech

Prince Harry called out for omitting Prince Charles from UN speech
Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details

Here’s why Prince Charles didn’t quit royal life to live in Italy: Details
Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports

Katie Price shows off her engagement ring amid split reports
Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details

Prince Charles nearly escaped UK to be ‘part-time royal’: Details
Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance

Jameela Jamil reacts to Marvel fans backlash over She-Hulk appearance
Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit

Photos: Katy Perry drops jaws in orange maxi skirt and purple bodysuit
Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo

Ben Affleck’s daughter is exact copy of Jennifer Garner: Photo
Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'

Will Smith makes emotional apology to Chris Rock:’ I'm Here Whenever You're Ready to Talk'
Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out

Devin Booker’s recent photo seems to confirm vacation with Kendall Jenner: Check out
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Château Miraval winery case to get more complex: Report
Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Supreme Court judge takes jibe at Prince Harry for wading into US politics

Latest

view all