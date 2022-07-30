 
pakistan
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

US State Department responds to COAS appeal to expedite release of IMF funds

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaking during a press briefing. — US State Department YouTube screengrab.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaking during a press briefing. — US State Department YouTube screengrab.

  • Officials of both countries regularly keep discussing various issues, says state department spokesperson. 
  • Ned Price says US doesn’t support one political party over another.
  • Says he cannot confirm PM Shehbaz's special assistant meeting with the US assistant secretary of state.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday responded to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s appeal to expedite the release of IMF funds, saying “we do not comment on private diplomatic talks,” Geo News reported.

Earlier, Nikkei Asia reported that General Qamar Javed Bajwa has appealed to the United States to help Islamabad secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an International Monetary Fund loan programme as Pakistan faces the risk of debt default due to dwindling foreign reserves.

The army chief reached out to US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on a phone call earlier in the week, sources from both US and Pakistan revealed to the publication's correspondent Wajahat S Khan, on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly.

Related items

The state department spokesperson said that officials of both countries regularly keep discussing various issues.

On a question regarding a meeting between United States' Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and PTI chairman Imran Khan’s close aide, Ned Price said “if there was any such meeting, I just am not in a position to speak to it.”

Reacting to a question about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special assistant meeting with the US assistant secretary of state, Ned Price said that he could not confirm that.

“We don’t support one political party over another. We support those broader principles of the rule of law and equal justice under the law,” he concluded.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss anti-polio campaign in Pakistan

PM Shehbaz, Bill Gates discuss anti-polio campaign in Pakistan
Imran Khan says Arif Naqvi ‘bright star of Pakistan’

Imran Khan says Arif Naqvi ‘bright star of Pakistan’
COAS, US CENTCOM reiterate desire to enhance bilateral relations

COAS, US CENTCOM reiterate desire to enhance bilateral relations
Security forces hunt down 6 terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces hunt down 6 terrorists in Balochistan: ISPR
Summer vacation: Will schools remain closed in Sindh?

Summer vacation: Will schools remain closed in Sindh?
Following criticism, SC uploads audio of JCP meeting on its website

Following criticism, SC uploads audio of JCP meeting on its website
Punjab Assembly passes no confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari

Punjab Assembly passes no confidence motion against Dost Muhammad Mazari
PM Shehbaz 'urges' Imran Khan to file defamation case against FT for publishing 'indicting article'

PM Shehbaz 'urges' Imran Khan to file defamation case against FT for publishing 'indicting article'
If Gen Bajwa contacted US for IMF loan, it means Pakistan getting weaker: Imran Khan

If Gen Bajwa contacted US for IMF loan, it means Pakistan getting weaker: Imran Khan
PM Shehbaz appoints Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman

PM Shehbaz appoints Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as HEC chairman
Every child deserves chance to pursue wildest dreams: Malala

Every child deserves chance to pursue wildest dreams: Malala
Muharram Chand 2022: Moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed August 9

Muharram Chand 2022: Moon not sighted, Ashura to be observed August 9

Latest

view all