 
world
Saturday Jul 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Hitler's wristwatch sells for $1.1m

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 30, 2022

Adolf Hitlers wristwatch. ALEXANDER HISTORICAL AUCTIONS via BBC
Adolf Hitler's wristwatch. ALEXANDER HISTORICAL AUCTIONS via BBC

  • Anonymous bidder buys timepiece that has initials AH engraved on it.
  • Jewish leaders condemn auction.
  • While auction house estimated $2m to $4m, watch fetched little over $1m.

A wristwatch believed to be Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's sold for $1.1m at an auction in the United States, reported BBC.

An anonymous bidder bought the antique timepiece that has the initials AH engraved on it. There is a swastika visible in the dial of the Huber watch.

Jewish leaders had condemned the auction before the sale at Alexander Historical Auctions in Maryland. Later, 34 leaders signed an open letter which called the sale "abhorrent".

Related items

Adolf Hitler, who led Nazi Germany, organised the mass murder of six million Jews. 

The product catalogue mentioned that the watch must have been presented to Hitler in 1933 when he became the Chancellor of the country.

There were other items at the auction such as Hitler's wife's dress. 

Chairman of the European Jewish Association Rabbi Menachem Margolin said that the items helped those who idealise the Nazi party and what it stood for. 

The museum on the other hand said that the sale was to preserve history and the sold items were donated to Holocaust museums.

While the auction house estimated $2m to $4m, the watch fetched a little over $1m, Deutsche Welle reported.

More From World:

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again

Supporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm Baghdad's Green Zone again
Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges

Iran arrests Swedish citizen on espionage charges
Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags

Sri Lanka police arrest man for stealing president’s flags
Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species

Monarch butterflies added in list of endangered species
Ageing pope admits he must slow down, or quit

Ageing pope admits he must slow down, or quit
Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides

Uber courts drivers by letting them pick rides
India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report

India to ground MiG-21 fighter jets by 2025: report
Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process

Leaked documents show Amazon's employee review process
Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows

Invasive frog and snake species cost world economy $16 billion, study shows
Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle

Elon Musk fires back at Twitter in court battle
WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership

WATCH: World's First Bitcoin Sky Mansion available for fractional ownership
Savitri Jindal of India is now Asia's richest woman

Savitri Jindal of India is now Asia's richest woman

Latest

view all