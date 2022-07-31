BTS RM's special message for Cold Play’s Chris Martin during his solo trip

BTS's RM sends a fun-loving message to Chris Martin

BTS’s RM uploaded his individual YouTube vlog on July 30, in which he took fans on a virtual tour to Art Basal, the most famous art fair in Switzerland.

RM is known for collecting and appreciating art. On many occasions he was seen admiring or capturing pieces of art during his solo trips or during BTS’ scheduled trips.

On his recent art related outing, RM flew all the way to Switzerland. He confirmed that he flew there to attend the Art Basel; it’s always been his dream to attend the art festival, calling it “the best art festival in the world with the longest history.”

RM visited Fondation Beyeler, which features the art collection of Hildy and Ernst Beyeler. While checking out the collection, RM spotted a striking name amongst the designers. Excitedly he said, “I have a breaking news for you guys, Cold Play’s Chris Martin made a chair.”



BTS with Cold play's Chris Martin

RM had a hilarious reaction to the similarity in names, as the designer of the chair was also named Chris Martin. RM sent a special message to singer Chris Martin to call him when he sees his vlog and gave him a compliment “You’re amazing.”

It was a fun shout-out RM gave to Chris Martin.

Check out the full vlog here:







