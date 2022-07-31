 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 31 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS RM's special message for Cold Play’s Chris Martin during his solo trip

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 31, 2022

BTSs RM sends a fun-loving message to Chris Martin
BTS's RM sends a fun-loving message to Chris Martin

BTS’s RM uploaded his individual YouTube vlog on July 30, in which he took fans on a virtual tour to Art Basal, the most famous art fair in Switzerland.

RM is known for collecting and appreciating art. On many occasions he was seen admiring or capturing pieces of art during his solo trips or during BTS’ scheduled trips.

On his recent art related outing, RM flew all the way to Switzerland. He confirmed that he flew there to attend the Art Basel; it’s always been his dream to attend the art festival, calling it “the best art festival in the world with the longest history.”

RM visited Fondation Beyeler, which features the art collection of Hildy and Ernst Beyeler. While checking out the collection, RM spotted a striking name amongst the designers. Excitedly he said, “I have a breaking news for you guys, Cold Play’s Chris Martin made a chair.”

BTS with Cold plays Chris Martin
BTS with Cold play's Chris Martin

RM had a hilarious reaction to the similarity in names, as the designer of the chair was also named Chris Martin. RM sent a special message to singer Chris Martin to call him when he sees his vlog and gave him a compliment “You’re amazing.”

It was a fun shout-out RM gave to Chris Martin.

Check out the full vlog here:



More From Entertainment:

‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Princess’ documentary to feature excerpts from Diana’s Panorama interview

Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans

Johnny Depp in ‘post trail glow’: $3.6 million overnight earnings shock fans
Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry to build career for ‘Hollywood return’?

Meghan Markle ‘used’ Prince Harry to build career for ‘Hollywood return’?
Meghan Markle accused of ‘cutting off the truth’: ‘Failure!’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘cutting off the truth’: ‘Failure!’
Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Prince William still jokes about his ‘tackle’ with Jill Scott

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez's first hubby doubts she'll be happy with Ben Affleck
Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Drake’s odd excuse for short private jet flights leaves fans angry

Barack, Michelle Obama concerned over daughters' wild spending habits

Barack, Michelle Obama concerned over daughters' wild spending habits
Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’

Louis Tomlinson slams One Direction’s debut album ‘Up All Night’
August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected

August 2 on Netflix: Two new arrivals expected
Girls' Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics

Girls' Generation drops teaser photos of upcoming album: Pics
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘riding Queen’s coattails’: report

Latest

view all