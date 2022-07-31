 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'playing with fire', says royal expert

A royal commentator has warned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that their upcoming projects may spark reactions, saying they are "playing with fire".

Royal commentator Daniela Elser said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two upcoming projects - Harry's memoir and their reported "at home" docu-series - could come at a "cost".

Ms Elser explained: "If either or both of these projects are focused on little more than the Sussexes launching a fresh volley of complaints about their treatment by the Royal Family, interspersed with some vignettes of them doing some caring, then they could be playing with fire."

Meghan and Harry have also been warned that they may be slapped with a huge six-figure bill as the Duke has been engaged in a legal dispute with the Home Office over their decision to no longer provide him with security while he is in the UK.

Speaking about the dispute, royal commentator said: "The Sun has reported that the UK Government has spent $156,000 on the case from September last year to May 2020.

"If Harry’s costs are similar then that would mean he has also spent well into the six figures to argue the case over his security arrangements which only pertain to the handful of days per year he has spent, on average, in the UK since quitting.

"That bill could only go up if he ultimately loses the case, with the Home Office having previously said it will look to recover costs if they win."

