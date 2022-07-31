Pak vs Ind: All-round bowling performance helps India restrict Pakistan to 99

Image showing Indian players jubilating after claiming a Pakistani wicket. — ICC

Pakistan won toss and decided to bat first.

Indian bowlers took advantage and bowled out Green Shirts for 99.

Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav claimed two wickets each.

BIRMINGHAM: An all-around bowling performance from India restricted Pakistan to a paltry 99 runs in their second match of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first, which the Indian bowlers took advantage of and bowled out the Green Shirts for 99.

Meghna Singh gave India an early breakthrough as she sent Iram Javed back to the pavilion for a duck. Muneeba Ali remained the top scorer for Pakistan as she scored 32 runs in 30 balls before Sneh Rana got the better of her.

Skipper Bismah Maroof scored 17 runs off 19 balls but she was trapped for an lbw by Rana.



Pakistan's middle-order collapsed quickly as the Indian bowlers put up a sensational performance to bowl out to a low target of 99.

For India, Rana and Radha Yadav claimed two wickets each while Meghna, Renuka Shafali Verma took one wicket each.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh