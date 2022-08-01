 
pakistan
Monday Aug 01 2022
Khaqan Abbasi received kickbacks from Indian company, alleges Gill

Monday Aug 01, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill addressing a press conference in Lahore, on October 30, 2020. — PID
  • Shahid Khaqan had taken Rs140 million through TTs, claims Gill.
  • I have receipts of all the transactions made to Shahid Khaqan, he says.
  • Khaqan asks Gill to file a petition against him in court.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill has claimed that former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received kickbacks and commission from an Indian company, alleging PML-N leader had taken Rs140 million through TTs (Telegraphic Transfer).

“When Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was serving as petroleum minister, he had taken Rs140 million through TTs from an Indian company,” claimed Shahbaz Gill while addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday.

Shahbaz Gill said that he has receipts of all the transactions, therefore, “I demand Shahid Khaqan to make public his bank account details as we both have accounts in the same bank.”

Responding to the allegations, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi asked Shahbaz Gill to file a petition against him in court.

Shahid Khaqan further said that “Mudslinging brigade of PTI remained in power for four years and had filed two fake cases against me.”

“Therefore, if Gill has solid evidence related to the rubbish allegations, he should file a petition against me,” he added.

