ECP expected to announce verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week: sources

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

ECP likely to verdict in case in first week of August.

“ECP will not bow to any blackmailing," officials say.

"Those following law are standing with the ECP.”

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) may issue the much-awaited verdict on PTI's foreign funding case during the ongoing week, Daily Jang reported, citing sources.

The report comes after a Financial Times expose revealed that the PTI received funding from Wootton Cricket Club of Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi, which was generated through a charity match and an Arab personality.

The FT report provided ammunition to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and they demanded an early announcement of the verdict, which was reserved on June 21.

ECP officials, on the condition of anonymity, told Daly Jang that the election commission will announce the foreign funding verdict during the first week of August.

The sources said that the PTI would only harm itself if it files a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as certain matters which were earlier hidden from public view would be revealed during the hearings.



They said that the ECP is a constitutional body and will continue to follow the constitutional path.

“The ECP will not bow to any blackmailing and will not come under any pressure. No political party is a favourite of the election commission neither nor any is non-favourite. Those who are following the law are standing with the ECP.”

When the attention of these sources was drawn to the announcement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to file a judicial reference against the Election Commission of Pakistan and the CEC, they said that this was an attempt to create a smoke screen ahead of the verdict.

The investigations into international money laundering have been completed, they added.