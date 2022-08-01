 
pakistan
Monday Aug 01 2022
By
Hanif Khalid

ECP expected to announce verdict on PTI's foreign funding case this week: sources

By
Hanif Khalid

Monday Aug 01, 2022

The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File
The board outside the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan. — ECP website/File

  • ECP likely to verdict in case in first week of August.
  • “ECP will not bow to any blackmailing," officials say.
  • "Those following law are standing with the ECP.”

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) may issue the much-awaited verdict on PTI's foreign funding case during the ongoing week, Daily Jang reported, citing sources.

The report comes after a Financial Times expose revealed that the PTI received funding from Wootton Cricket Club of Abraaj founder Arif Naqvi, which was generated through a charity match and an Arab personality.

The FT report provided ammunition to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), and they demanded an early announcement of the verdict, which was reserved on June 21.

ECP officials, on the condition of anonymity, told Daly Jang that the election commission will announce the foreign funding verdict during the first week of August.

Related items

The sources said that the PTI would only harm itself if it files a reference against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja as certain matters which were earlier hidden from public view would be revealed during the hearings.

They said that the ECP is a constitutional body and will continue to follow the constitutional path.

“The ECP will not bow to any blackmailing and will not come under any pressure. No political party is a favourite of the election commission neither nor any is non-favourite. Those who are following the law are standing with the ECP.”

When the attention of these sources was drawn to the announcement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan to file a judicial reference against the Election Commission of Pakistan and the CEC, they said that this was an attempt to create a smoke screen ahead of the verdict.

The investigations into international money laundering have been completed, they added.

More From Pakistan:

Heatwaves, rains, floods: Climate change is here and Pakistan needs to act now

Heatwaves, rains, floods: Climate change is here and Pakistan needs to act now
SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial

SC didn't intervene in any institution's work during Punjab by-elections: CJP Bandial
PTI files plea in IHC over ECP's acceptance of 11 MNAs resignations

PTI files plea in IHC over ECP's acceptance of 11 MNAs resignations
Balochistan rains kill more than 130 as govt vows 'not to abandon' people

Balochistan rains kill more than 130 as govt vows 'not to abandon' people
Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again

Court extends bail of Dua Zahra's husband Zaheer Ahmed, once again
90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, says WWF

90% of fish consumed in Pakistan is contaminated, says WWF
Khaqan Abbasi received kickbacks from Indian company, alleges Gill

Khaqan Abbasi received kickbacks from Indian company, alleges Gill
One Gulf state paid Imran Khan to derail CPEC, alleges Fazl

One Gulf state paid Imran Khan to derail CPEC, alleges Fazl
Imran Khan directs Punjab MPAs to prepare for next elections

Imran Khan directs Punjab MPAs to prepare for next elections
Pakistan posts 656 infections, one death in last 24 hours

Pakistan posts 656 infections, one death in last 24 hours
ECP decries 'misleading propaganda', says never allowed any govt to interfere in polling

ECP decries 'misleading propaganda', says never allowed any govt to interfere in polling
Islamabad woman marries servant to set example of true love

Islamabad woman marries servant to set example of true love

Latest

view all