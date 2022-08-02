Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned

The picture shows fisherman Joe Rivas holding a fish. — Facebook/CTFFishAndWildlife

An American fisherman stunned social media users by catching a “monster” sized tiger muskie in Connecticut’s Lake Lillinonah.

The image of the man and captured fish was posted on Facebook called the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife, captioned: “How is your summer fishing going?! Thanks to Joe for sharing this photo of an impressive tiger muskie he recently caught. The tiger muskie is a cross between a northern pike and a muskellunge.”

The fisherman, Joe Rivas, said the fish acted “angry” but Rivas’ adrenaline went through the roof when he realised what he had caught.

Internet users shared their fright at the size of the tiger muskie.

“I don't want to swim anywhere anymore,” one said.

“What a monster! I would not be happy at the thought of that swimming with me. Looks prehistoric,” commented another.

“I wasn't familiar with the fish and googled. That might be a record-breaker. Nothing looked half that size! Impressive,” added another.