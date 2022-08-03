 
amazing
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
AFP

China vlogger who ate great white shark under investigation

By
AFP

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

A Great White Shark swims past a diving cage off Gansbaai about 200 kilometres east of Cape Town. — Reuters/File
A Great White Shark swims past a diving cage off Gansbaai about 200 kilometres east of Cape Town. — Reuters/File 

BEIJING: A Chinese influencer is under police investigation after a clip of her roasting and eating a great white shark went viral.

Footage of the vlogger, popularly known by her online pseudonym Tizi, showed her feasting on the predatory fish, which police in the central city of Nanchong confirmed Sunday was a great white.

"It may look vicious, but its meat is truly very tender," Tizi said while tearing off large chunks of the animal’s barbecued meat, in a video posted in mid-July.

In the video, since deleted, she is seen unwrapping a two-meter-long fish and lying down next to it to show that it is taller than her.

Related items

The shark is then sliced in half, marinated and barbecued, while the head is cooked in a spicy broth.

Great white sharks are listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature — just one step before being classed as endangered.

Populations of sharks — some of the oceans’ most important apex predators — have been battered over the last few decades, the main culprits being finning and industrial longline fishing.

In China, they are listed as protected. Illegal possession can lead to a five-to-10-year prison term.

"It is flabbergasting that an internet celebrity can eat a protected animal in front of millions in broad daylight!" wrote one commentator in response to the story.

"These uncultured attention-mongers will stoop very low to attract eyeballs!" another said.

It is unclear whether Tizi, who has almost eight million followers, will be punished.

She told local media that she acquired the shark through "legal channels", but the local agriculture bureau said Monday her claim was "inconsistent with the facts" and that police were investigating.

Dried baby shark flesh is used as cat food in China and can be bought in many online stores.

Chinese state media has long waged war on viral binge-eating videos, known by the Korean slang "mukbang", while live streaming platforms have for years promised to shut down accounts promoting excess eating and food wastage.

More From Amazing:

Pelosi hails Taiwan's free society as China holds military drills, vents anger

Pelosi hails Taiwan's free society as China holds military drills, vents anger
China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's Taiwan trip
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing US commitment; China enraged

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan vowing US commitment; China enraged
Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker

Flight frenzy: Pelosi Taiwan trip swamps plane tracker
Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned

Man catches enormous fish, internet stunned
Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order

Woman gets swindled over online birthday cake order
Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’

Elon Musk recommends book that reflects his ‘philosophy’
Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000

Two Indian women arrested for trying to sell newborn for ₹450,000
Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

Apple drops mask requirements for most of its corporate workers

New Dubai exhibition commemorates partition of India and Pakistan

New Dubai exhibition commemorates partition of India and Pakistan
Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female

Hotter summers mean Florida's turtles are mostly born female
China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

China warns US of 'disastrous consequences' if Pelosi visits Taiwan

Latest

view all