PCB announces Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs

Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 - Super 12 - Group 2 - India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - October 24, 2021 Pakistan Babar Azam reacts. — Reuters

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced a 15-member side for the ACC T20 Asia Cup and a 16-player squad for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures against the Netherlands.

The Asia Cup will be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from 27 August to 11 September, while the ODI series against the Netherlands will take place from August 16-21.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah has been named in both squads in place of Hasan Ali, while Salman Ali Agha, who toured England in 2021 for the ODIs, has been recalled.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been retained in the ODI and T20I squads, and his rehabilitation programme will be overseen by the team trainer and physiotherapist, who will also decide on his return to international cricket.



There will be five changes from the Netherlands ODI squad to the ACC T20 Asia Cup side. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood will be replaced by Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir.

In a statement, chief selector Muhammad Wasim said the PCB has only made "changes that were necessary".

"Both the competitions are important for us and, as such, we have picked our best available players in consultation with the captain and head coach," he said.

Squads:

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Zahid Mehmood.

Schedule:

ACC T20 Asia Cup

Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong to qualify)

Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Aug 28 – Pakistan v India, Dubai

Sep 2 – Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah

Sep 3-9 – Super Four Stage

Sep 11 – Final, Dubai

Tour of Netherlands

Aug 16 – 1st ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

Aug 18 – 2nd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

Aug 21 – 3rd ODI; VOC Cricket Ground, Rotterdam

Training camp

The training camp for the players will be held in Lahore from 6-11 August, during which they will also play two 50-over matches.

The side will depart for Amsterdam in the wee hours of Friday, 12 August. T20I players will join the squad in Dubai for the ACC T20 Asia Cup on 22 August.