 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Web Desk

After Lizzo, Beyonce slammed for allegedly using 'ableist' slur in new album

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Fans blast Beyonce for not ‘learning anything’ after she used the same slur Lizzo was called out for
Fans blast Beyonce for not ‘learning anything’ after she used the same slur Lizzo was called out for

About a month after Lizzo was called out for using an 'ableist' slur in her song Grrrls, Beyonce is getting called out for using the same word in one of her new songs, HEATED.

“Hold my bag, b****/ Hold my bag / Do you see this s***? / I'mma spaz,” Beyonce sings in the song. The use of the word “spaz” was criticized by listeners; the term is viewed as an offensive slur against differently abled people.

Fans argued that the word’s loaded connotations should have been enough for her not to include it in the lyrics. 

Lizzo wasted no time in issuing a statement addressing the backlash and was proactive in rerecording Grrrls with a lyric change for immediate release.

Following the backlash, Beyoncé did the same as Lizzo and has promised to change the lyrics of HEATED, as per Insider. 

A rep for the superstar told the outlet: "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced."

More From Entertainment:

Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s reaction to paparazzi photos

Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur’s reaction to paparazzi photos
Princess Diana not want to sit near 'temple of love' Taj Mahal with Prince Charles

Princess Diana not want to sit near 'temple of love' Taj Mahal with Prince Charles
Prince Harry has ‘totally escaped the real world’ with Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has ‘totally escaped the real world’ with Meghan Markle
Beyoncé seemingly removes Kelis sample from ‘Energy’ following heavy criticism

Beyoncé seemingly removes Kelis sample from ‘Energy’ following heavy criticism

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh’s dance video

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh’s dance video
Pregnant Meghan Markle 'ignored' by Prince William during family event: Watch

Pregnant Meghan Markle 'ignored' by Prince William during family event: Watch
Meghan Markle’s royal links ‘will be worthless’ soon: report

Meghan Markle’s royal links ‘will be worthless’ soon: report
Meghan Markle committed to 'self serving', she is the 'best thing since slice bread'

Meghan Markle committed to 'self serving', she is the 'best thing since slice bread'
Princess Charlotte spends most of her time doing THIS

Princess Charlotte spends most of her time doing THIS

Latest

view all