After Lizzo, Beyonce slammed for allegedly using 'ableist' slur in new album

Fans blast Beyonce for not ‘learning anything’ after she used the same slur Lizzo was called out for

About a month after Lizzo was called out for using an 'ableist' slur in her song Grrrls, Beyonce is getting called out for using the same word in one of her new songs, HEATED.

“Hold my bag, b****/ Hold my bag / Do you see this s***? / I'mma spaz,” Beyonce sings in the song. The use of the word “spaz” was criticized by listeners; the term is viewed as an offensive slur against differently abled people.

Fans argued that the word’s loaded connotations should have been enough for her not to include it in the lyrics.

Lizzo wasted no time in issuing a statement addressing the backlash and was proactive in rerecording Grrrls with a lyric change for immediate release.

Following the backlash, Beyoncé did the same as Lizzo and has promised to change the lyrics of HEATED, as per Insider.



A rep for the superstar told the outlet: "The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced."