 
sports
Wednesday Aug 03 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Pakistan opens its medal tally account in Commonwealth Games Birmingham

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Aug 03, 2022

Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytnbach. — Twitter
Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent Thomas-Laszlo Breytnbach. — Twitter

KARACHI: Pakistan opened its medal account in Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Wednesday as judoka Shah Hussain Shah downed his South African opponent to secure the Bronze medal.

Shah entered the bronze medal bout after losing his first round earlier in the 90kg category. This was his first ever 90kg event as the Pakistani player has always played in the 100kg category.

He was up against South Africa’s Thomas-Laszlo Breytnbach for the medal contest. After initial hiccups, Shah successfully downed his opponent to win the contest on ippon in less than three minutes.

This is Pakistan’s first medal in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and Shah’s second medal in the event. He had earlier won a silver medal in the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The 20-year-old son of Olympic bronze medalist boxer Hussain Shah has also won two gold medals for Pakistan in the South Asian Games.

More From Sports:

PAK vs ENG: Pitches ready without Australian soil at NSK for hosting T20I matches

PAK vs ENG: Pitches ready without Australian soil at NSK for hosting T20I matches
ICC T20 ranking: Babar Azam's reign in danger as India's Suryakumar Yadav inches closer

ICC T20 ranking: Babar Azam's reign in danger as India's Suryakumar Yadav inches closer
PCB announces Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs

PCB announces Pakistan's squad for Asia Cup 2022 and Netherlands ODIs
Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs Ind clash expected thrice

Asia Cup 2022: Pak vs Ind clash expected thrice
Commonwealth Games: Shajar misses semi-final with career-best timing in 100m race

Commonwealth Games: Shajar misses semi-final with career-best timing in 100m race
Two Pakistani athletes directly qualify for final in Commonwealth Games

Two Pakistani athletes directly qualify for final in Commonwealth Games
Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan to face arch-rivals India on August 28 in Dubai
England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes’ blood samples taken for dope tests

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan athletes’ blood samples taken for dope tests
Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error

Pakistani boxer forced to miss Commonwealth Games due to error
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins announces marriage with fiancé Becky Boston
'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket

'Friendly Games' have an edge when India play Pakistan at cricket

Latest

view all