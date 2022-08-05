Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces: Release date, trailer

Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for its Gen Z dark comedy Do Revenge on August 4.

According to the synopsis Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.





Release Date:

Directed by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.





Cast List:

Austin Abrams (Euphoria)

Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)

Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)

Talia Ryder (West Side Story)

Ava Capri (Love, Victor),

Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)

Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)

Paris Berelc (Tall Girl)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)





The film centres around Drew (Camila Mendes) who is a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who is a new student.

After a clandestine meet-cute, they both team up to go after each other’s bullies.

The completed trailer will be released soon.

Check it out below:







