Friday Aug 05 2022
Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces: Release date, trailer

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for its Gen Z dark comedy Do Revenge on August 4.

According to the synopsis Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.


Release Date:

Directed by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.


Cast List:

  • Austin Abrams (Euphoria)
  • Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why)
  • Rish Shah (Ms. Marvel)
  • Talia Ryder (West Side Story)
  • Ava Capri (Love, Victor),
  • Jonathan Daviss (Outer Banks)
  • Maia Reficco (Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin)
  • Paris Berelc (Tall Girl)
  • Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)


The film centres around Drew (Camila Mendes) who is a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who is a new student.

After a clandestine meet-cute, they both team up to go after each other’s bullies.

The completed trailer will be released soon.

Check it out below:



