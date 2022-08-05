Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’ Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes join forces: Release date, trailer

Friday Aug 05, 2022
Netflix unveiled the first official teaser for its Gen Z dark comedy Do Revenge on August 4.
According to the synopsis Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.
Directed by Jennifer Kaylin Robinson, the movie is slated for September 16, 2022.
The film centres around Drew (Camila Mendes) who is a dethroned queen bee at a posh private high school and Eleanor (Maya Hawke) who is a new student.
After a clandestine meet-cute, they both team up to go after each other’s bullies.
The completed trailer will be released soon.