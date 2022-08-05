 
sports
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
M Muzamil Asif

Is PSB stealing credit for Commonwealth Games 2022 medals?

By
M Muzamil Asif

Friday Aug 05, 2022

Pakistani athletes participating in Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 represent their country flag (L) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)s Director General Colonel (Retd) Asif Zaman. — Twitter/File
Pakistani athletes participating in Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 represent their country flag (L) and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)'s Director General Colonel (Retd) Asif Zaman. — Twitter/File

BIRMINGHAM: Following good performance in select few games at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)'s Director General Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman took complete credit for preparing weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt and Judoka Hussain Shah for the event.

In a video message soon after Nooh bagged Gold and Hussain won bronze in CWG 2022, PSB released a video of its DG in which he not only announced cash prizes for the medalists but also took full credit for this achievement.

"We arranged one-year-long training camps and hired foreign coaches for our athletes," Zaman claimed.

However, gold medalist Nooh and his younger brother Hanzalah Dastagir Butt credited their father Ghulam Dastagir Butt in all of their interviews. The two weightlifters reiterated that they trained in a gym facility at their home under the supervision of their father.

PSB banned Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) a day after Nooh won the first gold for the country. As per the PSB statement, PWF was involved in serious irregularities in its functioning, corrupt practices, and violation of the anti-doping code.

But, on the other hand, PWF's high officials are board members of PSB.

Related items

It's not something new Pakistan sports authorities take credit after athletes win medals in international competitions. This is the same PSB that pulled out the badminton team from Pakistan's contingent for CWG 2022 at the eleventh hour, citing a lack of funds.

Later on, PSB chief Zaman was named deputy chief de-mission for the CWG 2022. If there was a shortage of funds then how did officials book their spots for the Birmingham trip?

Not only Zaman but heads and high officials of several national federations reached Birmingham for a joy trip, such as Khalid Sajjad Khokhar — president of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). 

The PHF president reached Birmingham alongside his team but the federation didn't have money to pay the team's head coach Siegfried Aikman — his first salary and match allowance to players.

This is how sports run in Pakistan — take credit for achievements but do nothing at the time of preparations. 

More From Sports:

Pakistani wrestler Inayatullah progresses to CWG 2022 quarter final

Pakistani wrestler Inayatullah progresses to CWG 2022 quarter final
Why is Shoaib Akhtar proud of Shahid Afridi?

Why is Shoaib Akhtar proud of Shahid Afridi?
Pakistan's Nooh, India's Gurdeep celebrate over Moosewala songs

Pakistan's Nooh, India's Gurdeep celebrate over Moosewala songs
Nooh Butt sets eyes on Paris Olympics after CWG

Nooh Butt sets eyes on Paris Olympics after CWG
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan badminton duo sails into pre-quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan badminton duo sails into pre-quarterfinals
No butterflies in my stomach, will just pray tonight for strength to win medal: Shajjar Abbas

No butterflies in my stomach, will just pray tonight for strength to win medal: Shajjar Abbas
Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem

Injury complicated things but I will try my best to win medal for Pakistan: Arshad Nadeem
Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games

Shajar Abbas sprints to semi-finals of men’s 200m in Commonwealth Games
Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?

Is Pakistan going to name a dam after Nooh Dastagir Butt?
Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Ten Hag tells Ronaldo to improve match fitness after missing pre-season

Latest

view all