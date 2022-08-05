 
entertainment
Friday Aug 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West getting along ‘really well’ while co-parenting kids

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 05, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and ex-hubby Kanye West have been "co-parenting" their kids "very well" as per recent reports.

The reality TV star, 41, and the rapper, 45, are “very civil” with each other after Ye frequently bashed Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson.

An insider told Us Weekly, “Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting very well as of late. They are very civil with each other right now, there are no issues.”

“They are both treating each other with mutual respect,” the source added.

Previously, Kanye, who shares four kids; North, Chicago, Saint, and Psalm, with Kim, criticized her and the former SNL star on social sites and through his songs.

The Skims founder talked to her sister Khloe Kardashian about her failed marriage with Kanye, in The Kardashians show while discussing her relation with ex Tristan Thompson.

“If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, ‘How did this last this long?’” Kim told Khloe.

“But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make the situation work so I could walk away guilt free,” she added.

“I feel like you could at least say... you had a family, you tried everything in your might.. and you can look your daughter in the face and say that,” Kim further said.


More From Entertainment:

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’

Lisa Kudrow revealed she struggled to accept herself while filming ‘Friends’
Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’

Kim Kardashian bashed over latest stomach tightening procedure: ‘Ugly visual’
Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Selena Gomez is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look
Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’

Camilla worries for grandchildren, says it makes her ‘quite cross’
Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview

Rebekah Vardy uses Meghan Markle as 'role model' for tell-all interview
Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?

Queen approves of Prince William breaking royal protocol like Diana?
Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’

Salma Hayek believes Angelina Jolie ‘probably the best director’
Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles

Harry invited Diana’s friends to know about her failed marriage with Charles
Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see

Sofia Vergara shares 'greetings from magic city’:see
Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Harry Styles spent hours in makeup room before filming ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Melanie Lynskey opens up about body-shaming on sets of Coyote Ugly

Melanie Lynskey opens up about body-shaming on sets of Coyote Ugly
Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

Is Tom Cruise bidding farewell to ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise? Director reacts

Latest

view all