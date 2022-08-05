Inam Butt wins silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Inam Butt — Commonwealth Games 2022

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan's star wrestler Inam Butt bagged a Silver medal for his country after a final loss against an Indian opponent in Men's Freestyle 86kg event in the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday.

After a good clash between Inam and India's Punia, the Pakistani player couldn't score a point and was handed a 3-0 defeat by the Indian.

In his semi-final bout, Inam defeated South Africa's Edward Lessing by 5-3 to qualify for the Gold medal clash with Punia.



Earlier, in Men's Free Style 65-kg Wrestling event, Pakistan's Inayat Ullah secured a Bronze medal for his nation after beating Scotland's Ross Connelly.

It should be mentioned here that Inam won a Gold medal for Pakistan in the 2010 edition of the Commonwealth Games when he defeated India's Anuj Kumar in the final.