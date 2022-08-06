 
sports
Saturday Aug 06 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas qualifies for Men's 200m final

By
Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Aug 06, 2022

Shajar Abbas. —Twitter/ Shajar Abbas
Shajar Abbas. —Twitter/ Shajar Abbas

Karachi: Pakistan’s sprinter Shajar Abbas created history for Pakistan on Friday by qualifying for the final of 200m race of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Shajar clocked 20.89 and finished third in semi-final-1 race. After being unable to qualify directly from heat result, Shajar’s qualification was depending on other athletes’ timing.

According to rules, top two players from each of three semi final races along with two best timers had to qualify for the final race.

Related items

In race-2, no athlete other than the top two positions could beat Shajar’s timing to keep Pakistani athlete’s hopes alive. In race-3, Eswatini’s Sibusiso Matsenjwa finished third with 20.81 and Kenya’s Mike Mokamba Nyangau clocked 20.90 – 0.01 seconds behind Shajar Abbas.

By being in top 8 finishers, Shajar qualified for the final of 200m race which is scheduled to be held on Saturday night.

Shajar is only Asian athlete in the final of 200m.

More From Sports:

PSB chief responds to criticism over taking credit of CWG 2022 medals

PSB chief responds to criticism over taking credit of CWG 2022 medals
Inam Butt wins silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022

Inam Butt wins silver medal in Commonwealth Games 2022
Inayat Ullah wins Bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022

Inayat Ullah wins Bronze medal for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022
Junior Presidents Cup: Omar Khalid shortlisted to play for int'l team

Junior Presidents Cup: Omar Khalid shortlisted to play for int'l team
Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final in Commonwealth Games 2022

Pakistani wrestlers Inam, Zaman qualify for final in Commonwealth Games 2022
Is PSB stealing credit for Commonwealth Games 2022 medals?

Is PSB stealing credit for Commonwealth Games 2022 medals?
Pakistani wrestler Inayatullah progresses to CWG 2022 quarter final

Pakistani wrestler Inayatullah progresses to CWG 2022 quarter final
Why is Shoaib Akhtar proud of Shahid Afridi?

Why is Shoaib Akhtar proud of Shahid Afridi?
Pakistan's Nooh, India's Gurdeep celebrate over Moosewala songs

Pakistan's Nooh, India's Gurdeep celebrate over Moosewala songs
Nooh Butt sets eyes on Paris Olympics after CWG

Nooh Butt sets eyes on Paris Olympics after CWG
Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan out of medal race in hockey event

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32

Commonwealth Games: Pakistan squash players in Men's Doubles round of 32

Latest

view all