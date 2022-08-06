 
Selena Gomez hopes to have a ‘family’ of her own in future

Pop sensation Selena Gomez opened up about her journey in the music world and her future plans, which also includes having a family of her ‘own.’

The Rare crooner appeared on the latest episode of the TaTaTu series Giving Back Generation and revealed, “I hope to be married and to be a mom.”

Gomez, who just marked her 30th birthday celebration, added, “Eventually, I’m going to be tired of all of this, so I’m probably just going to devote most of my life to philanthropy before I peace out.”

The Wolves singer added, “Keeping it real.” The Only Murders in the Building star also reflected on her decision to stay off Instagram for her mental peace, despite once having the largest number of followers on the platform.

“It’s been purposeful because I get excited when I see you guys because I didn’t look at Instagram. So I don’t know what you did or how you are and that’s like real time that we can gain together.”

Gomez also advised listeners to “just maybe take the weekend off, or start with a day where you just don’t pay attention to it and really be present for what’s around you,” adding, “I think that’s so crucial and a part of our mental health.”

