Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are okay to stay apart if it makes them richer?

File Footage

Jennifer Lopez and her new hubby Ben Affleck reportedly believe that it’s perfect for them to stay apart if it means they are making more money.

An insider close to the Marry Me actor spilled to Hollywood life that the lovebirds are okay with spending time away from each other and focus on their careers.

“The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” the source told the outlet.

“They actually believe that spending time apart from each other makes them stronger and it is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money,” the insider added.

“It is a win-win situation,” the source said about JLo, 53, and the Gone Girl star, 49, who recently tied the knot in a low-key romantic ceremony in Las Vegas.

The insider went on to say that the newlyweds have had open conversations about their career and how they are going to create a work-life balance.

“They completely understand that there are going to be times when they can’t always be together. It’s something they’ve both acknowledged and discussed in great lengths throughout their relationship so it’s nothing new,” the outlet shared.

“Sure, being apart so soon after their wedding isn’t ideal. But they know they have their whole lives ahead of them and are loving every minute of the journey,” it added.

The source said that even though the couple is not together physically, they “are always talking, texting, FaceTiming, and even camming when they are apart working.”

“And the time that they spend away from each other makes reuniting again that much better. JLo loves the fact that she knows her husband will be there for her no matter what,” the insider added.



