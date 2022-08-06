PTI raring to stage its ‘power show’ on eve of Independence Day

A file photo of a public gathering held by PTI in Lahore before the by-polls in Punjab. — Instagram/@imrankhan.pti

PTI's Twitter account mentions party supporters will celebrate August 14 at Parade Ground.

Fawad Chaudhry says "imported govt” is running away from elections but people will not let them run.

Imran Khan held a meeting with his aides today to discuss future plan.

The PTI is preparing to stage a ‘grand power show’ at Islamabad’s Parade Ground to decide its strategy with party supporters on the eve of Independence Day (August 13).

PTI Chairman Imran Khan held a meeting with his aides on Saturday to review the current political situation of the country. Meanwhile, sources said that discussions were held regarding the legal aspects of all applications and references currently registered under various courts.

Taking to his Twitter handle, former information minister and senior party leader Fawad Chaudhry said that the “imported government” is running away from elections but the people will not let them run away.



“On August 13, the entire nation will gather at Parade Ground in support of Imran Khan to hear the future roadmap,” he wrote, urging the party supporters to gear up for the final level, “it is either election or revolution.”

The PTI's Twitter account also mentioned that party workers and supporters would also celebrate August 14 at the ground.



‘Political stunt’

Later, speaking on Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the PTI has been granted permission to hold its public gathering at Parade Ground.

“They [PTI leadership] has called a public gathering to cover up after the ruling of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he said, adding that the coalition parties did not surrender to their threats before and will not do so now as well.

He further claimed that the PTI itself is not sincere with their call to hold elections, “they [leaders] are only trying to escape from being held accountable.

Sanaullah added that the rally's announcement was a "political stunt" to divert attention from "their corruption".