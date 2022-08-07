Prince Harry will eventually return to Royal Family as 'no one has interest in having Sussexes around'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been advised to take any chance they can to resolve royal rifts as "no one has any interest in having the Sussexes around" following their shock exit and subsequent interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey, according to a royal expert.



"If Harry and Meghan accept the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral it will be out of necessity. Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal. I still don't believe that the couple properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview," Ms Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star last week.

Schofield added: "No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold."

Another columnist previously claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not last long unless “they patch things up” with the royals.