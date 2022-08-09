Four soldiers martyred in suicide attack on military convoy in North Waziristan: ISPR

Pakistan Army troops patrol in a military vehicle. — AFP/File

Four soldiers embrace martyrdom when suicide bomber blew himself up near military convoy in Mir Ali.

Sacrifices of brave soldiers will not go in vain, says ISPR.

PM says terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

RAWALPINDI: Four soldiers embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military convoy in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair and Sepoy Khurram, said the military’s media wing.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said, adding that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.

The security agencies are investigating to find out about the suicide bomber and his facilitators, said the ISPR.



PM Shehbaz expresses grief

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack on the military convoy in Mir Ali.

In a statement, he expressed grief over the martyrdom of four soldiers in the attack.

Reiterating the nation's firm resolve to root out the menace of terrorism, Shehbaz Sharif said the terrorists will not be allowed to succeed in their sordid designs.

He paid glowing tributes to the soldiers who rendered their lives whilst confronting the terrorists.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the martyrs higher ranks in Jannah and give patience to the bereaved families.