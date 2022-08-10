 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 10 2022
By
Web Desk

HEC announces international scholarship for Pakistani students

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 10, 2022

The Higher Education Commissions (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC
The Higher Education Commission's (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that the Moroccan government has announced scholarships for Pakistani students.

The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has offered scholarships to Pakistani students for admission in Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education for the academic year 2022-23, the commission said.

The deadline for receipt of nominations by HEC is fixed as September 20, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

  • Be a Pakistani/AJK national and permanent resident of Pakistan/AJK. Dual nationality holders are not eligible.
  • Selected scholars shall be available to start/her academic studies in the Moroccan Universities by the start of the academic year in (September/October 2023).
  • By the closing date of application, the applicant must hold the following qualifications:
  1. A minimum of 12 years of education (FSC/A-level) Degree for the Undergraduate programme. Aged from 19-23 years.
  2. A minimum of 16 years of education in relevant fields of study for the Master's programme
  3. A minimum of 18 years of education in the relevant field of study for admission in the PhD programme in the respective Moroccan University.
  • Applicants must fulfil other requirements set by the concerned university in Morocco.
  • The candidate must not be suspended or expelled from the Kingdom of Morocco earlier due to any criminal activity.
  • The application that succeeds in the French language training programme, organised in their country of origin, should be in the possession, prior to their arrival to Morocco, for the academic year 2022-23 of the following documents.
  • A long-term visa (student visa)
  • Health certificate attesting that they are vaccinated against infectious and contagious diseases, in the particular Tuberculosis 

Language requirements: The mode of study is the French language and only students who have shown satisfactory results in the French language learning program will be given the green light to travel to Morocco to pursue their scholarship/training, in the French language, in the Moroccan public institution for higher Education. 

"No one will be allowed to avail of scholarship without having shown satisfactory mastery in the French language," it clarified.

For further details, visit HEC’s website.

More From Pakistan:

BIEK postpones intermediate exams due to Karachi rains

BIEK postpones intermediate exams due to Karachi rains
Govt conspired to cause rifts between PTI, army: Imran Khan

Govt conspired to cause rifts between PTI, army: Imran Khan

Punjab govt announces lifting of restrictions on market timings

Punjab govt announces lifting of restrictions on market timings
Pictures of Shahbaz Gill in jail go viral

Pictures of Shahbaz Gill in jail go viral
India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past

India Partition: After 75 years, tech opens a window into the past
Miftah responds to Karachi mother's distressing video that's gone viral

Miftah responds to Karachi mother's distressing video that's gone viral

PTI challenges ECP ruling on prohibited funding case in IHC

PTI challenges ECP ruling on prohibited funding case in IHC

Rise and fall of Karachi’s Valika family (Part 1)

Rise and fall of Karachi’s Valika family (Part 1)
The traditional toy sellers of Muharram

The traditional toy sellers of Muharram
CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement

CM Punjab Elahi advises PTI leadership to distance itself from Gill's statement
Rain reported in several parts of Karachi as city gets ready for heavier showers

Rain reported in several parts of Karachi as city gets ready for heavier showers
Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in treason case

Islamabad court approves two-day physical remand of Shahbaz Gill in treason case

Latest

view all