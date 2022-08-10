HEC announces international scholarship for Pakistani students

The Higher Education Commission's (HEC) logo. — Twitter/HEC

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has said that the Moroccan government has announced scholarships for Pakistani students.

The Moroccan Agency of International Cooperation (AMCI) has offered scholarships to Pakistani students for admission in Moroccan Public Institutions of Higher, Technical and Vocational Education for the academic year 2022-23, the commission said.

The deadline for receipt of nominations by HEC is fixed as September 20, 2022.

Eligibility criteria

Be a Pakistani/AJK national and permanent resident of Pakistan/AJK. Dual nationality holders are not eligible.

Selected scholars shall be available to start/her academic studies in the Moroccan Universities by the start of the academic year in (September/October 2023).

By the closing date of application, the applicant must hold the following qualifications:

A minimum of 12 years of education (FSC/A-level) Degree for the Undergraduate programme. Aged from 19-23 years. A minimum of 16 years of education in relevant fields of study for the Master's programme A minimum of 18 years of education in the relevant field of study for admission in the PhD programme in the respective Moroccan University.

Applicants must fulfil other requirements set by the concerned university in Morocco.

The candidate must not be suspended or expelled from the Kingdom of Morocco earlier due to any criminal activity.

The application that succeeds in the French language training programme, organised in their country of origin, should be in the possession, prior to their arrival to Morocco, for the academic year 2022-23 of the following documents.

A long-term visa (student visa)

Health certificate attesting that they are vaccinated against infectious and contagious diseases, in the particular Tuberculosis

Language requirements: The mode of study is the French language and only students who have shown satisfactory results in the French language learning program will be given the green light to travel to Morocco to pursue their scholarship/training, in the French language, in the Moroccan public institution for higher Education.

"No one will be allowed to avail of scholarship without having shown satisfactory mastery in the French language," it clarified.

For further details, visit HEC’s website.

