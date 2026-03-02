Pakistan making all-out efforts to de-escalate Middle East conflict: DPM Dar

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar addresses a press briefing in Islamabad on March 2, 2026. — X/@ForeignOfficePK

DPM Dar urges diplomacy, dialogue for resolving conflicts

Using all diplomatic channels to ease Middle East tensions: Dar

Adds Pakistan seeks neighbourly ties with Afghanistan.



Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Monday that Pakistan wanted all sides in the ongoing regional conflict to give priority to negotiations and diplomacy.

The Middle East conflict expanded with no end in sight, with Israel attacking Iran and Tehran firing missiles and drones at the “US interests and bases” across the Gulf states.

Speaking to members of the diplomatic corps based in Islamabad today (Monday), he said Pakistan was making all diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

"We are passing through difficult times in terms of diplomacy. All our efforts are focused on reducing tensions and bringing the parties back to the negotiations,” he added.

DPM Dar went on to say that negotiations and diplomacy was the only way forward, adding that Pakistan was closely monitoring the situation in Iran.

"Pakistan supports the efforts for the peaceful settlement of disputes through diplomacy,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing Middle East conflict, he said in an attack on the United Arab Emirates, one Pakistani citizen was killed. He further said that Pakistan desired good, friendly relations with all its neighbours.

Talking about Palestine, Dar said, "Pakistan has been a contributor to resolving the situation of Gaza.

He recalled that a group of Arab Islamic countries had meaningful interaction with the US President Donald Trump to bring peace back to Gaza and ensure the supply of humanitarian aid.

He recalled that he undertook visits to Afghanistan and had extensive discussions with the Taliban leadership on issues of trade and economy.

He said that Pakistan only asked Afghanistan not let its soil be used for terrorism. "We have solid evidence that the soil of Afghanistan was used for terrorism," Dar stressed.